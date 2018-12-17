Polish ZBLIZENIA to screen 5 Iranian shorts

Short films ‘AniMal’ by Bahman and Bahram Ark, ‘Are You Volleyball?!’, directed by Mohamamd Bakhshi, ‘Year of the Dog’, directed by Ramin Kupaei and short documentary ‘Snowy Roads’ directed by Hayedeh Moradi and short animated piece ‘The Fox’ directed by Sadegh Javadi will compete at the 22nd edition of the Polish International Film Festival ZOOM - ZBLIZENIA.

International Film Festival ZOOM - ZBLIZENIA is one of the largest and most important independent cinema festivals in Poland. Its aim is to present the author's cinema, ambitious, high artistic value, moving independent and original subject matter, as well as promotion of independent film art.

Within the festival are held: international film contests, non competition screenings (best movies of the last season), open meetings with famous filmmakers, silent cinema with live music.

The Local Community Centre (Osiedlowy Dom Kultury) in Jelenia Góra, is the official organizers of this event.

The event will be held on February 18-24 in Polish city of Jelenia Góra.

