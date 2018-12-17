‘Life without Life’ wins 2 awards at Japan’s Bloodstained filmfest.

‘Life without Life’, directed by Kaveh Moeinfar and produced by Jafar Mohammadi, jointly received the Best Drama Feature award at Japan’s Bloodstained Indie Film Festival with ‘Badsville’ from the United States.

The film’s lead actor Ali Ataei also won the Best Actor award at the Japanese film festival held in Tokyo on December 7.

The Iranian drama narrates the story of Ardeshir who suffers from lung cancer and has only six months to live. Satyar (Ardeshir's son) is a musician and collects his father's money from debtors in an unusual way.

The screenwriter and director of the film, Kaveh Moeinfar, said he has based the drama on personal experience:

“10 years ago, my father was diagnosed with cancer and six months later he passed away. Since then I’ve always been preoccupied with the question, how did he live? Or how should he have lived? In 'Life without Life' I wanted to invite the audience, no matter where they’re from, to this simple point: Life has no rewind button. If some day we were informed that we don't have much time, we shouldn’t feel as if for all these years, we’ve been alive but we weren’t living.”

‘Life without Life’ has so far participated at 17 international film festivals, and won seven awards in total, the most recent of which prior to the Japanese festival were the special jury award for best Kurdish feature film and best Kurdish script at the 6th edition of Duhok International Film Festival in Iraqi Kurdistan.

