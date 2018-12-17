Iran runner-up at 2018 Ice Climbing World C’ships

The overall results of the Iranian ice climbers in the event led to the team’s finishing second after Russia.

Iran was represented by Mohsen Beheshti Rad, Mohammadreza Safdarian Korouyeh, Shabnam Asadi, and Zeinabkobra Moosavi.

Also, in men’s lead category, Safdarian managed to obtain 263 points and snatched the bronze medal.

The 2018 edition of UIAA (International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation) Ice Climbing World Combined Championships was held in Moscow from December 15 to 16.

