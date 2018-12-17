  1. Sports
17 December 2018 - 10:39

Iran runner-up at 2018 Ice Climbing World C’ships

Iran runner-up at 2018 Ice Climbing World C’ships

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Iran won the silver medal of team overall category at 2018 UIAA Ice Climbing World Combined Championships, in Russia.

The overall results of the Iranian ice climbers in the event led to the team’s finishing second after Russia.

Iran was represented by Mohsen Beheshti Rad, Mohammadreza Safdarian Korouyeh, Shabnam Asadi, and Zeinabkobra Moosavi.

Also, in men’s lead category, Safdarian managed to obtain 263 points and snatched the bronze medal.

The 2018 edition of UIAA (International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation) Ice Climbing World Combined Championships was held in Moscow from December 15 to 16.

MAH/IRN83137069

News Code 140590

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News