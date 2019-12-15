  1. Sports
Darabian snatches three medals at Asian Youth Climbing C’ships

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Mahya Darabian won a gold medal in the girl’s speed category on Sunday at the 2019 edition of Asian Youth Sports Climbing Champinships in India.

Darabian had earlier won another gold medal in bouldering and a silver in Lead.

Iran’s Rahil Ramezani had also won a gold in bouldering.

The 2019 edition of Asian Youth Championships was held from Dec 12 to 15 in Bengaluru, India.

