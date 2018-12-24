  1. Sports
Iranian athletes rake in golds at martial arts festival in Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – The Iranian ‘Top Kickboxing’ team of athletes won five gold medals at a martial arts festival hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The competitions were held in Azerbaijan where teams from Iran, Russia, Georgia, Turkey and the host country competed against one another to achieve the best results.

The Iranian team participating at the event collected five gold medals in various weight categories: Reza Majidi in Kyokushin (80kg), Saeid Moradi in Mixed Martial Arts - MMA (85kg), Seyyed Hossein Mohammadi in Kickboxing (95kg), Amir Mohajeri in Kickboxing (80kg), and Zahra Nazari in women's MMA (65kg).

The Iranian team was led by Hossein Delshad.  

