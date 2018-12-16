  1. Politics
EU working on conference to help solve PGCC crisis

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – The European Union is working on organizing a conference that could help solve the crisis among member states of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), Romanian foreign minister Teodor-Viorel Meleşcanu said on Saturday.

Addressing the annual Doha Forum, Meleşcanu said Romania will take rotating presidency of the Council of the EU from January for the next six months to solve the crisis among Persian Gulf' Arab countries, Reuters reported.

Qatar has called for a reform of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) to end the crisis between Doha and some of its neighbors.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told the Doha Forum on Saturday that Qatar was still counting on Kuwait and other regional powers to help solve the row that has seen Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-PGCC member Egypt impose a political and economic boycott on Doha since June 2017.

