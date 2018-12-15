Zarif talks regional security with Qatari PM

During the meeting held on the sidelines of Doha Forum, the the two sides conferred on expansion of bilateral relations, as well as promotion of regional security and stability, and voiced support for the progress of peace talks in Yemen.

Zarif arrived in Doha this morning to participate and deliver speech in the 18th edition of Doha Forum, which kicked off today, Dec. 15, and will continue through Sunday.

This year’s event will serve as a platform to discuss the “Shaping Policy in an Interconnected World” and focus on four essential themes, namely, security, peace and mediation, economic development, and trends and transitions.

