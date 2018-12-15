  1. Politics
15 December 2018 - 13:19

Zarif talks regional security with Qatari PM

Zarif talks regional security with Qatari PM

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha on Saturday.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of Doha Forum, the the two sides conferred on expansion of bilateral relations, as well as promotion of regional security and stability, and voiced support for the progress of peace talks in Yemen.

Zarif arrived in Doha this morning to participate and deliver speech in the 18th edition of Doha Forum, which kicked off today, Dec. 15, and will continue through Sunday.

This year’s event will serve as a platform to discuss the “Shaping Policy in an Interconnected World” and focus on four essential themes, namely, security, peace and mediation, economic development, and trends and transitions.

MS/4485330

News Code 140519

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News