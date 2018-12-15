FM Zarif meets Qatari counterpart in Doha

During the Saturday talks held on the sidelines of Doha Forum, the two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral ties, and the most important regional and international issues.

Prior to this meeting, Zarif met and held talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani on expansion of bilateral relations, as well as promotion of regional security and stability, and voiced support for the progress of peace talks in Yemen.

The Iranian top diplomat arrived in Doha this morning to participate and deliver speech in the 18th edition of Doha Forum, which kicked off today, Dec. 15, and will continue through Sunday.

This year’s event serves as a platform to discuss the “Shaping Policy in an Interconnected World” and focus on four essential themes, namely, security, peace and mediation, economic development, and trends and transitions.

MS/PR