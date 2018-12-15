Saffron exports value up by 46% in first 8 months

Deputy head of the National Saffron Council Gholam Reza Miri told Mehr News correspondent on Saturday that 152.6 tons of saffron valued at $240 million were exported from Razavi Khorasan province in the first eight months of the current Iranian year corresponding to Mar. 21 – Nov. 21, 2018.

He added that the figures show a 32.46 percent increase in terms of weight and 46 percent increase in terms of value compared to the same period last year.

He maintained that Razavi Khorasan province shares about 90 percent of Iran’s total saffron exports.

Miri stressed that the price of saffron, after having gone through severe fluctuations, has now stabilized.

He further added that saffron producers were satisfied with the status of this year’s production.

