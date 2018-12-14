Iran, Ireland stress boosting ties, coop.

The statement has been issued on the last day of Chairman of Iranian and Irish Parliamentary Friendship Group Mustafa Kavakebian's visit to Ireland. He headed a delegation to Dublin on Wednesday.

We acknowledge the privileged opportunities and capabilities that exist for the development of cooperation between Iran and Ireland. These capacities and opportunities need to be realized in a variety of political, economic, commercial, scientific and cultural fields, the statement reads.

It adds that "the current volume of annual trade exchanges between Iran and Ireland is about €140 million, which is not proportionate to the capacities and capabilities of both sides. Supporting more trade and economic cooperation is prerequisite for strengthening relations between the two countries."

"We have common views on important international issues, including the elimination of weapons of mass destruction, the promotion of multilateralism, opposition to unilateralism and the fight against terrorism," said Iran and Ireland heads of parliamentary friendship groups in the statement.

"Iran and Ireland attach great importance to the diplomatic and peaceful resolution of regional and international crises," the statement concludes.

