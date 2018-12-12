Health min. to attend Global Summit on Maternal, Child Healthcare in India

Three years after the international commitment to sustainable development, partners, activists and mother and child-friendly bodies will gather in an international meeting to be held on December 12 and 13 in New Delhi, India, with the Islamic Republic of Iran in attendance, at the head of a delegation chaired by Health Minister Hassan Ghazizadeh, Mohsen Asadi Lari, Deputy Minister of Health in International Affairs, said on Wednesday.

Assadi Lari added that the commitment of the health ministers of the participating countries to improve maternal and newborn health and survival is one of the key goals in this meeting.

"Enhancing cooperation between member states and the support of international organizations to improve the health of mother and child are among other issues to be addressed in the Global Summit on Maternal and Child Healthcare." he noted.

