Expanding Iran-Turkey ties benefits both nations: Vaezi

He made the remarks in a late Friday meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Vaezi presented a report on his talks with the country’s high-ranking officials on President Rouhani’s upcoming visit to Turkey to attend the Fifth Meeting of Iran-Turkey High Council of Strategic Cooperation.

The Iranian official hailed growing ties between the two countries, saying that Iran sees no obstacle in the way of promoting ties with Turkey, especially in the trade and economic sector.

Expressing Iran’s readiness for promoting all-out ties with Turkey as a neighbor, he added, “Iran does not recognize limits to the expansion of relations with Turkey, especially in the trade and economic sectors."

Friendship and common views of Iranian and Turkish presidents over bilateral, regional and international issues are important factors in promoting mutual cooperation, he said, stressing the need for accelerating the implementation of agreements and easing cooperation among the two countries’ economic sectors.

Erdogan, for his part, expressed pleasure over the growing trend of bilateral relations, saying President Rouhani’s upcoming visit to Ankara will help consolidate bilateral relations.

Highlighting the need for boosting cooperation between the two countries, he said, “promoting ties with Iran is of strategic significance for Turkey.”

MNA/4484922