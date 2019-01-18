Ireland welcomes expanding coop. with Iran: Dáil chair

He made the remark in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Dublin, Masoud Eslami, on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on ways to develop bilateral cooperation.

The Irish parliament speaker noted the amicable ties between the two countries and the frequent exchange of parliamentary delegations, highlighting the existence of ample opportunities for boosting the volume of trade transactions between the two sides’ economic sectors.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, thanked the Irish parliament for its support to maintain friendly ties with the Iranian side, saying “parliamentary relations between the two countries are expanding and by providing the necessary conditions, we can take notable measures for the development of political, economic, commercial and cultural cooperation.”

Investment and economic opportunities are abundant in Iran, especially in the country’s free trade zones, Eslami said, voicing Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation with Ireland in various sectors of technology, agriculture and pharmaceuticals.

An invitation for an official visit to Iran was also extended to the Irish parliament chair during the Thursday meeting.

