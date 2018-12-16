UN sets December 18 as date to ceasefire in Yemen’s Hudaydah

A Houthi spokesperson told Aljazeera on Sunday that Ansar Allah "has received a UN message, which sets the date to begin the ceasefire between the warring parties in the city of Hudaydah on December 18,” Tass reported.

The Yemeni sides reached an agreement on cessation of hostilities in the port of Hudaydah during talks in Sweden from Dec. 6 to 13.

Armed confrontation between Yemeni resigned government forces and Ansar Allah has been going on in Yemen since August 2014, reaching the most active phase in March 2015 after the Saudi-led coalition invaded the country. According to Yemen’s Legal Center for Rights and Development, more than 10,000 civilians, including almost 2,400 children and about 2,000 women, have been killed in the country since the spring of 2015. According to the United Nations, the country is facing the world’s most acute food crisis.

MNA/TASS