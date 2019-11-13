Stopping war, siege lift only way to reach political solution in Yemen

In a meeting with Sweden's Special Envoy for Yemen, Ambassador Peter Semneby, in Tehran, the Iranian official reiterated his country’s efforts for providing security in the region and voiced its readiness for carrying out required cooperation with Sweden in this regard.

He also thanked Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement for its unilateral commitment to Stockholm talks on bringing an end to the Yemeni conflict and criticized the Saudi-led Coalition for failing to remain committed to the made agreement.

The Ansarallah, led by Abdul Salam in Sweden talks, reached an agreement with the other Yemeni side in the Swedish capital Stockholm in 2018.

The deal is made up of four key elements: a prisoner swap, the creation of a demilitarized zone around the country’s vital Red Sea trade corridor through a series of withdrawals by rival Yemeni forces, the formation of a committee to discuss the future of the contested city of Taiz, and a commitment for the Houthis and the government to reconvene at the end of December 2018.

