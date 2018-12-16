  1. Politics
16 December 2018 - 13:19

Iran optimistic about fresh efforts to end Yemeni crisis

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Sun. that there is hope the new efforts undertaken by UN and some European countries would lead to positive results for bringing an end to the Saudi-led aggression in Yemen.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ghasemi discussed with Mehr News correspondent on Sunday the current developments regarding the Yemeni peace talks in Sweden, saying positive steps were taken under the supervision of the United Nations to broker peace between Yemeni parties, which were welcomed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added that Iran, too, made constructive and positive efforts in line with its previous efforts within the framework of the four-point plan for the settlement of the crisis in Yemen.

He said there is hope that the current efforts would lead to a positive result.

Ghasemi also maintained that help and cooperation from the UN and all effective countries is needed to bring an end to the Saudi-led aggression, establish ceasefire, and provide the condition for delivering humanitarian aid to the suffering Yemeni people, and continuing the peace talks that commenced in Stockholm.

The Iranian diplomat further said that while it is very late, the international community has finally woken up to and taken a stance against the catastrophe ongoing in Yemen.

