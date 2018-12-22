Envoy lauds political successes in UN resolution on Yemen

“After several days of lengthy negotiations between UN Security Council Member States and the countries concerned, the Security Council has endorsed a new resolution on Yemen which approves the measures agreed on in Stockholm, and has tasked the UN Secretary General with adopting the necessary measures to monitor a truce in port of Hudaydah,” wrote Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad in a tweet on Friday.

He noted “two important political developments” in the new resolution, namely “the failure of the US-Saudi Arabia-UAE coalition in lodging the baseless accusation about the transfer of Iranian missiles to Yemen thanks to the dynamic diplomacy of Iran in cooperation with the Council members,” and the second, “their insistence on rejecting the UK’s proposal on identifying the causes of the human catastrophe in Yemen.”

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council voted unanimously to authorize the deployment of UN monitors to observe the implementation of a newly-agreed ceasefire in Yemen’s strategic Red Sea port of Hudaydah, and the pullout of rival forces from the vital area under a ceasefire that was reached during the UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden last week.

