Yemen talks: warring parties agree Hodeidah ceasefire

Guterres expressed gratitude towards the Yemeni delegations for what he called “an important step” and “real progress toward future talks to end the conflict,” Washington Post reported.

Guterres said to the Yemeni parties, “thank you for coming here to discuss a better future for Yemen.”

He said that UN forces will be dispatched to Hodeidah port.

The UN head noted that no agreement had been reached on a political framework and the reopening of the Sanaa airport. They will be discussed in talks scheduled for early 2019.

The next round of talks will be held in late January.

MNA/PR