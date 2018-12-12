IRGC discovers clues about Chabahar terror attack perpetrator

He made the remarks Wednesday on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting.

IRGC is responsible for providing the security of that region and it will certainly give a crushing response to those involved in the attack, Fazli added.

A terrorist suicide blast in Iran’s southeastern port Chabahar near the Pakistani border on Dec. 06 left at least two people dead and over 30 others injured.

According to the deputy governor of Chabahar, the suicide bomber driving in a Nissan pickup was planning to attack the Chabahar Police HQ, but was stopped by police officers at the front gate and detonated the explosives packed in the vehicle. The terrorist died in the explosion.

Ansar Al-Furqan terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iranian Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said Sunday that 10 suspects have been arrested in this regard.

