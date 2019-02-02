Terrorist attack in SE Iran claims one life

The terrorist attack was carried out while the unit was performing morning ceremonies at their base.

Nikshar’s prosecutor Mohsen Golmohammadi told Young Journalists Club News Agency that the attack left one IRGC force martyred and five others injured. Two of the injured are in critical conditions and have been sent to the hospital, he added.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Golmohammad told Mehr News Agency that two gunmen opened fired to the Basij base while crossing along its walls.

He went on to say that efforts are underway to arrest the terrorists.

In a statement, the IRGC Ground Force's Quds confirmed the attack and the reported casualties.

Mamoudreza Naseh, an official in Iranshahr hospital, told YJC that the attack has claimed one life and injured six others, adding, three of them have undergone surgeries and three others are receiving normal medical treatments.

This item is being updated…

