Salami says IRGC to increase defense power

Sanctions have no negative effect on Iran’s defense power since these very sanctions which have been imposed on Iran since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution led to the growth and development of Iran’s defense sector, Salami told IRNA on Thursday.

“Everything you see today contributing to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense power has been achieved under sanctions by Iranian experts and by relying on domestic potentials,” he added.

The growth of Iran’s defense power is completely domestic-oriented, highlighted the commander, adding, “undoubtedly, the defense capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran and, consequently, that of IRGC, will continue increase.”

MAH/IRN83141146