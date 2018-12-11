Chabahar terror attack targeted region’s economy

“Recently we witnessed Chabahar terrorist attack through which the enemies sought to damage the region’s economy,” the Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyed Mahmoud Alavi said on Tuesday during a visit to the northern province of Alborze.

Alavi said that terrorist attacks have risen since 2013 while adding that most of the attacks have been discovered and neutralized by intelligence forces. He added that since then, however, more sophisticated methods are used by terrorists.

Separately, the Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh also said in this regard that the major part of the perpetrators behind the December 6 suicide bombing in Chabahar have been identified and arrested and would not go unpunished.

Falahatpisheh added that the Iranian government pays special attention to Chabahar as a special economic zone. He also beileved that the terrorist attack in Chabahar targeted the security of the region.

