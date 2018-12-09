  1. Politics
9 December 2018 - 15:08

Iran arrests 10 suspects linked to Chabahar terror attack

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said that 10 suspects in connection to the Thursday terrorist attack in Chabahar have been arrested.

Iran’s police and other security bodies have totally arrested 10 individuals in this case, he said on Sunday in Karaj, adding that there are also other suspects which have been identified and will be arrested in near future.

He went on to say that the courage and vigilance of police forces foiled the terrorists' plots and the suicide bomber exploded himself out the Police headquarters.

A terrorist suicide blast in Iran’s southeastern port Chabahar near the Pakistani border on Thu. left at least two people dead and over 30 others injured.

