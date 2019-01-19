Police not to let enemies disturb peace, security: Gen. Ashtari

Addressing a Saturday conference attended by provincial police chiefs at Tehran Police Headquarters, Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said despite the enemies’ strong will to bring chaos into the society in the recent months, the police forces have managed to foil every plot and hostile measure emanating from outside and inside of the country.

Iran’s Police force will not let anybody compromise the security of the country and that of Islamic Revolution, he added.

General Ashtari also pointed to the upcoming Fajr Down – a 10-day period (Feb 1-11) marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution – saying that “there is no doubt that the enemies will try, as they always have, to undermine the integrity and unity of our nation during Fajr Dawn.”

“However, we assure [people] that this year’s anniversary will be held with full security just like the past years,” he added.

