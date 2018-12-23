Iran Police readier than ever to foil enemies’ plots

He made the remarks Sunday at a one-day nation-wide conference of Iran’s Police commanders, held in Tehran.

Some groups both in and out of Iran are after throwing the country into disarray, said Ashtari, adding that with the help of God and guidance of Islamic Revolution Leader, enemies always fail in achieving their hostile goals.

Elsewhere he noted that the vigilance and readiness of police thwarted terrorists in fulfilling their aim in Chabahar attack.

A terrorist suicide blast in Iran’s southeastern port Chabahar near the Pakistani border on Dec. 06 left at least two people dead and over 30 others injured. The suicide bomber intended to blow up his car at police HQ but faced with the resistance and vigilance of guards exploded himself out of the headquarters.

