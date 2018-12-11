Iran, South Africa business-tech forum kicks off in Johannesburg

The four-day forum is taking place in Johannesburg in the presence of Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, deputy head of South Africa’s Chamber of Commerce, as well as representatives from a number of African and Iranian companies.

The forum aims to establish links between the two countries’ private sectors and to hold business talks in a bid to boost the export of Iranian goods to South Africa, transfer technology, or absorb investment and joint cooperation.

Sorena Sattari is in Johannesburg atop a delegation comprising 48 managers of investment and knowledge-based companies active in ICT, health and biotechnology, mining industries, machinery and electronics.

MS/4482297