  1. Technology
11 December 2018 - 16:12

Iran, South Africa business-tech forum kicks off in Johannesburg

Iran, South Africa business-tech forum kicks off in Johannesburg

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – A four-day forum on business and technology cooperation between Iran and South Africa has kicked off in South Africa's biggest city Johannesburg in a bid to boost Iranian goods exports.

The four-day forum is taking place in Johannesburg in the presence of Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, deputy head of South Africa’s Chamber of Commerce, as well as representatives from a number of African and Iranian companies.

The forum aims to establish links between the two countries’ private sectors and to hold business talks in a bid to boost the export of Iranian goods to South Africa, transfer technology, or absorb investment and joint cooperation.

Sorena Sattari is in Johannesburg atop a delegation comprising 48 managers of investment and knowledge-based companies active in ICT, health and biotechnology, mining industries, machinery and electronics.

MS/4482297

News Code 140414
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News