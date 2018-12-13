Iran's mineral trade surplus exceeds $4.5bn

Iranian producers exported some 39.88 million tons of mineral products worth $6.87 billion during the eight-month span, registering a 10% decrease in volume and 7% increase in value in comparison with last year's corresponding period.

This is while, the country’s imports of minerals stood at 2.57 million tons worth $2.29 billion in the same period, which shows a fall in both tonnage (36%) and value (27%).

Accordingly, the country’s trade surplus of mineral products hiked to $4.58 billion by Nov. 21.

Iran’s trade surplus for minerals had reached $3.8 billion by the end of the preceeding month.

The exports of semi-finished and finished steel products, which stood at about 6.58 million tons worth about $3.29 billion, took the lions share of Iran’s mineral trades in the past eight months.

Iran is home to 68 types of minerals with more than 37 billion tons of proven reserves and 57 billion tons of potential reserves.

According to the United States Geological Survey, Iran holds the world's largest zinc, ninth largest copper, 10th largest iron ore, fifth largest gypsum and barite, and 10th largest uranium reserves.

