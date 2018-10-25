Designating IRGC as terrorist by Saudis a forward escape

“Saudi regime, along with the regime in Bahrain are planning a forward escape to avoid revelation of the murder of Khashoggi in Saudi Consulate in Turkey,” Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps for Political Affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said.

“With this action, the Saudi regime wants to divert public attention, but they certainly will not succeed,” Javani said, adding “because the public opinion is aware of the features and characteristics of the ruling regime in Saudi Arabia.”

He went on to refer to the Islamic Republic's actions in support of Iraqi and Syria's legitimate governments in the fight against terrorist and Takfiri groups, and stated "the world know very well that the Revolutionary Guards, acting on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, have been at the forefront of confrontation with terrorist groups.”

However, the IRGC deputy commander noted “Saudi Arabia has always supported terrorist groups and today, Saudi terrorism has become more apparent to governments and nations of the world.”

He added that the media have reported that how Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has slaughtered and eliminated dissident groups by forming death squads.

He further described Khashoggi’s case as a big scandal for Saudi regime and its allies.

“It seems that Saudi Arabia is trapped by and is under public opinion’s pressures, wanting to change the atmosphere by issuing anti-Iran statements, but they are making a big mistake,” Javani said, stressing “the Revolutionary Guards have a special place in the hearts of the people and governments of the region. They regard it as a representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and look up to its role in creating peace and stability through countering terrorist acts.”

MNA/4440635