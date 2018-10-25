Saudi, Bahraini oppressive regimes in no position to call IRGC, Gen. Soleimani terrorists

On Tuesday a statement issued by Saudi security services put the names of Ghasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, and the force’s Hamed Abdollahi and Abdul Reza Shahlai on their self-proclaimed terror list.

“The Saudi, Bahraini oppressive regimes which rule their own people through oppression and intimidation, are in no position to call IRGC and Major General Soleimani terrorists” Iranian Parliamentary Director General for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has written in a tweet.

MNA/4441281