  1. Politics
25 October 2018 - 15:43

Amir-Abdollahian:

Saudi, Bahraini oppressive regimes in no position to call IRGC, Gen. Soleimani terrorists

Saudi, Bahraini oppressive regimes in no position to call IRGC, Gen. Soleimani terrorists

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Parliamentary Director General for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has lashed out at designating three IRGC commanders, including Gen. Soleimani as terrorists.

On Tuesday a statement issued by Saudi security services put the names of Ghasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, and the force’s Hamed Abdollahi and Abdul Reza Shahlai on their self-proclaimed terror list.

“The Saudi, Bahraini oppressive regimes which rule their own people through oppression and intimidation, are in no position to call IRGC and Major General Soleimani terrorists” Iranian Parliamentary Director General for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has written in a tweet.

MNA/4441281

News Code 139044

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News