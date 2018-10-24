Global response to Saudi journalist's murder 'late yet strong'

In response to a question by Japanese correspondent, Iran's foreign minister evaluated the global reaction to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi late, but severe.

Zarif pointed out that Washington is one of the main sponsors of the Saudi regime, adding that these supports only increase the crimes of this regime and the rise of chaos in the region.

Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi was a Saudi Arabian journalist, author, and a former general manager and editor-in-chief of Al-Arab News Channel. He was killed at the Saudi consul general's home in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia has given conflicting accounts up to now, initially saying Khashoggi had left the building alive, then later saying that he had been killed in a "fist-fight" inside the consulate.

