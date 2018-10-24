Rouhani calls on Turkey to conduct impartial probe into Khashoggi’s murder

Speaking in a cabinet session on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani described Jamal Khashoggi’s murder a shocking incident, adding that Saudi Arabia would not have dared to commit such an organized and premeditated murder without support from the United States.

It seems that a tribe ruling a country enjoys protection by relying on the support from a superpower that does not allow international courts to bring them under question for their crimes against humanity, Rouhani added.

He maintained that Yemeni people would have not been under Saudi-led airstrikes right now if it were not for US support.

The president then called on Turkish government to carry out an impartial and accurate investigation into the brutal murder of the Saudi dissident journalist so that every aspect of the crime, unprecedented in the last few decades, would become known to the world.

Rouhani maintained that the stance of US, Europe, and other countries in the world toward Khashoggi’s case shows their true stand on human rights issues.

He said it is hard for the world to believe US claims as a defender of human rights when the Western country refuses to take a stance against Khashoggi’s murder due to a $450 billion contract it has signed with Saudi Arabia.

Rouhani said that more reprehensible than the crime and the perpetrators is the power [US] that has given Saudi Arabia the courage to commit the crime.

He added that the world today is well aware of what kind of regimes the US supports, as well as another crime that the US is going to commit on November 4, referring to the imposition of US anti-Iran sanctions.

Rouhani further stressed that Khashoggi’s case is a good opportunity to shed more light on the severe situation of people in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan who are under oppression with the help of the money provided by those criminals.

MS/4440173