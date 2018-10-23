CIA director travels to Turkey for Khashoggi investigation

Haspel's travel plan comes following new skepticism from US President Donald Trump about the investigation results from Saudi officials Friday that Khashoggi was killed in an argument turned fistfight at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

"I am not satisfied with what I heard," Trump told reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, CNN reported.

Trump added that "there's no reason for" the one-month timeline outlined by Saudi intelligence for the full report on Khashoggi's death, which he saw as an unnecessarily long period.

Trump implied that he would have more information on Khashoggi in the next day or so from officials returning from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

The CIA did not respond to requests for comment on Haspel's travel plans.

Trump's reaction to the Saudis' proffered explanation has changed from his initial response Friday, when he said he believed Saudi officials' story on Khashoggi's death and praised it as a good "first step."

British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt has also said that it is not credible for Saudi authorities to claim that Khashoggi died in a fight.

“The claim that Mr Khashoggi died in a fight does not amount to a credible explanation,” Hunt told parliament on Monday.

He also said any British response to the case would need to wait for the outcome of an investigation.

