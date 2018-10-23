Iran finishes freestyle without finalist

On Monday night, at men’s 92kg category, Alireza Karimi gained the third bronze medal of Iran by gaining a commanding 12-1 victory over Georgia's Dato Marsagishvili. J'Den Michael Cox, who had defeated Karimi in the semifinal 5-2, claimed the gold medal by winning Belarus’ Ivan Yankouski 4-1 in the final. The other bronze of this category went to Japan’s Atsushi Matsumoto.

This is the first time in last 13 years that Iran had not any finalist in men’s freestyle of World Wrestling Championships.

2018 Wrestling World Championships kicked off in Budapest, Hungary, on August 20 and it goes through to August 28 in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s categories.

The Greco-Roman competitions will start on Thursday.

Here are the results of other freestyle weight categories on Tuesday as announced by United World Wrestling website:

57kg

GOLD: Zavur Uguev (RUS) df. Nurislam Sanayev (KAZ) by VPO1, 4-3

BRONZE: Suleyman Atli (TUR) df. Thomas Gilman (USA) by VPO1, 5-4

BRONZE: Yuki Takahashi (JPN) df. Reineri Andreu Ortega (CUB) by VPO1, 5-4

65kg

GOLD: Takuto Otoguro (JPN) df. Bajrang Bajrang (IND) by VPO1, 16-9

BRONZE: Alejandro Valdes Tobier (CUB) df. Seungchul Lee (KOR) by VSU, 10-0

BRONZE: Akhmed Chakaev (RUS) df. George Bucur (ROU) by VPO1, 9-4

79kg

GOLD: Kyle Dake (USA) df. Jabrayil Hasanov (AZE) by VPO, 2-0

BRONZE: Ali Shabanau (BLR) df. Ezzatollah Abbas Akbarizarinkolaei (IRI) by VPO1, 8-8

BRONZE: Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov (RUS) df. Davit Khutsishvili (GEO) by VSU, 10-0

92kg

GOLD: J'den COX (USA) df. Ivan Yankouski (BLR) by VPO1, 4-1

BRONZE: Alireza Karimimachiani (IRI) df. Dato Marsagishvili (GEO) by VSU1, 12-1

BRONZE: Atsushi Matsumoto (JPN) df. Turtogtokh Luvsandorj (MGL) by VPO1, 6-5

MAH/4437643