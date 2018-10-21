'US’ logistics support makes Saudi war against Yemen last this long'

Speaking in a meeting with International Committee for Red Cross (ICRC) Regional Director for Near and Middle East Fabrizio Carboni on Saturday, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that ICRC has made positive efforts during Astana talks; however, the committee is in a position that can make greater efforts to bring peace and help reduce human suffering in conflict-affected countries such as Syria and Yemen.

Pointing to his previous meetings with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer, Amir-Abdollahian said he had some very good ideas and the time for many of those troubleshooting ideas has already come to be implemented in Syria, and they can take on a more fundamental aspect.

The Yemeni people are in a state of emergency, and unfortunately, Saudi Arabia's intervention on the country's domestic affairs has made the situation so critical that even the ICRC has been unable to provide aid for the Yemeni people, he noted.

Referring to the tens of thousands of Iranians who have been disappeared during the 1980-1988 Iraqi war on the Islamic Republic of Iran, Fabrizio Carboni, for his part said "the efforts of Iranian officials to find the missing and return their bodies to the country are commendable, and one of our concerns to be addressed in Astana talks is the same, and you have the best understanding of this issue."

Pointing to Saudi-led coalition's airstrike on a school bus in Yemen which killed dozens of Yemeni students, Carboni said "we lost some of our colleagues there, and today's challenge is to find better ways to increase humanitarian aids to the people in need; unfortunately, the main problem is that humanitarian aid is being politicized."

