11 December 2018 - 19:48

CBI governor:

Iran opens financial channels with some countries

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati said Tue. that Iran has opened financial channels with a number of countries, ditching dollars in trade transactions with them.

A bilateral monetary agreement has been signed between Iran and some other countries, the issue of which will be strengthened in near future, Hemmati added at a meeting with Iranian economists on Tuesday.

He pointed to the gradual inflow of export currency to the economy, voicing hope for imports with lower priced foreing currency given the gradual decline of their value against the Iranian currency rial.

In the meeting, the necessity of reforming monetary and banking system, accelerating the independency of the Central Bank, the necessity of planning to control liquidity and gradual adjustment of banking deposit rate, preventing economic recession, establishing more interaction with exporters in order to inject export currency into the economy sector, as well as preventing budget deficit in the coming year were also discussed.

