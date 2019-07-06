Iran to hold 1st exhibition of domestic production opportunities, boosting production

He pointed to the naming the current year after “Boosting Domestic Production” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and added, “establishing very close relationship between industrialists and manufacturers and technological centers in order to localize parts and equipment in the current year has been cited as the main aim behind organizing this exhibition.”

This exhibition is the largest and prestigious national event which will be held between production groups [working in the fields of automotive industry and its accessories, home appliances, mineral industries, oil, gas, petrochemical, telecommunications and marine industries] and universities, research and development (R&D) centers, knowledge-based companies, investors, entrepreneurs, etc., he added.

IDRO head invited major industrial and production groups to take part in this edition of exhibition and added, “in this exhibition, industrial companies can introduce their needs for supplying different types of parts and machinery and knowledge-based and technological companies can get more familiarity with the industrial requirements of the country more than before.”

It should be noted that this exhibition will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from July 18-21.