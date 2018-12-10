Iran’s largest desalination unit to be inaugurated

According to the Note ‘A’ of Article 36 of the 6th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan, the government is obliged to supply at least 30 percent of drinking water of southern regions of the country using sweetening seawater in accordance with the general policies of Article 44 of the Constitution.

With increasing immethodical extraction of water from plains and also the need for attaining sustainable water resources, supplying water from unconventional resources is the main priority of the Ministry of Energy to supply water to the coastal areas of the country.

In this regard, the largest water desalination unit of the country has been constructed in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province with the production capacity of 100,000 cubic meters per day.

This giant project has been funded by the private sector, costing $204 million.

With the coordination made in this regard, the first phase of this project, with the production capacity of 20,000 cubic meter/day, was put into operation in the presence of First Vice President Jahangiri.

Once the first phase of this giant project is launched, 230 lit./sec. water will be added to the current production capacity of drinking water in Hormozgan province.

Construction of water desalination units in southern part of the country seems necessary to supply a part of water needed in these areas.

Presently, 85 water desalination units, with the production capacity of about 400,000 cubic meters per day, are under construction in the country.

