Iranian envoy calls for boosting Tehran-Damascus economic ties

He made the remarks in a late Sunday meeting with Syrian traders and businesspersons in Damascus.

Torkabadi referred to the historical and friendly ties between the two countries, saying Iranian and Syrian investors turned a new page in their relations during Damascus’s international expo, which was held two month ago.

“The two sides need to draw discreet plans to get more acquainted with each other’s potentials in a bid to expand mutual economic ties,” he added.

The Iranian envoy pointed to the upcoming meeting by Iranian and Syrian investors in Tehran as a good opportunity for cementing bilateral relations.

Earlier this month, senior Iranian officials along with a number of companies from the private sector attended the 4th International Trade Exhibition for Rebuilding Syria in Damascus.

During the event, Syria’s Electricity Minister Mohamed Zuhair Kharboutli called for strengthening cooperation with Iran in the power sector saying Iranian companies are always a priority and the Islamic Republic will have the lion’s share in reconstruction projects in the war-torn country.

Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding for constructing a combined-cycle power plant with a capacity to produce 540 megawatts in Syria’s western port city of Latakia.

