Zarif, Araghchi to attend Parl. closed session on CFT tomorrow

Nemati reiterated that the closed session will be held on Sunday, with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi in attendance, to present a report on the latest talks regarding Iran’s accession to Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT).

The combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) bill, one of four put forward by the government to meet FATF demands, was passed by 143 votes to 120. But FATF said it could only consider fully enacted legislation.

To become law, however, Iran's oversight Guardian Council should vet the bill for compliance with the Constitution.

For this reason, the international group that monitors money laundering worldwide (FATF) said on Friday Iran had until February to complete reforms that would bring it into line with global norms.

Despite the US efforts to reset up counter-measures, FATF decided at its meeting this week to continue the suspension of counter-measures, and in a statement asked Iran to proceed swiftly in the reform path to ensure that it addresses all of the remaining items.

In a welcome message on its Twitter, British embassy in Tehran lauded FATF’s deadline extension as an opportunity for Iran to complete reforms that would remove the country from FATF blacklist.

"Europeans strongly support the efforts of Iran at the FATF meetings. Full compliance with the FATF is essential for banks to work with Iran," the message reads.

