Iran to globally register four thoroughbred horses

The Genealogy book regarding the Turkmen, Arabian, Darehshori and Caspian horse races has been compiled by Equestrian Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRIEF) and the sampling process have been completed on these races, Khalili added.

Sampled microchips of Iran's horse races have been handed to the referenced laboratories overseas for registration and two genealogy books about Iranian horse races is now ready for publication, he noted.

"The microchips have been sent to the University of Kentucky, the costs have been paid, and the university is waiting for the completion of some samples on behalf of Iranian side," Khalili added.

Khalili said Iran's presence in General Assembly of Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) will make Iranian horses more widely known throughout the world.

Currently, some Iranian horses are bought and sold in other countries with the name of that country's race; the problem will be solved after global registration of these four races.

LR/IRN83064836