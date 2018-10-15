Intelligence forces dismantle fuel smuggling cartel

According to statement released on Sunday by the Public Relations Department of Iranian Ministry of Intelligence, a major cartel involved in smuggling of fuel such as petrol and gasoline was disbanded today in the southwestern province of Fars.

The Intelligence Ministry statement added that six key members of the cartel were captured in the operation.

The statement further pointed out that the cartel was involved in smuggling of fuel from central Iran to the border provinces in order to sell their consignments to foreign elements on the other side of the border in Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to the statement, about 5 million tons of gasoline was confiscated from the cartel.

The decline in the value of Iranian national currency the rial against foreign currencies has made the smuggling of fuel to neighbouring countries a lucrative business.

