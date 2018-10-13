Iran’s exports to Europe up by 26% in H1

Despite US serious warning issued for reducing trade and business ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran’s nonoil exports volume to Europe in the same period hiked 26 percent, showing a considerable 112.9 and 26.33 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), more than 56,644 million tons of nonoil products were exported from Iran to European countries in the same period, recording a considerable 3.27 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

In the same period, 16,220 tons of products were imported into the country from Europe, showing a 9.3 percent slump in terms of weight as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

A number of 16 European countries [including Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, UK, Greece, Poland, Austria, Slovakia, Portugal, Denmark, Croatia, Switzerland and Czech Republic] were listed among top 100 countries as Iran’s main export target markets while the two countries of the United States and Mexico were reported Iran’s main goods exports destinations.

Exports of products to England in the first half of the current year increased 246.47 percent in terms of weight but experienced a considerable 13 percent decline in terms of value, IRICA maintained.

Export of Iranian products to the countries [including Denmark, Mexico, Austria and France] in the first half of the current year did not experience a palpable change as compared with the last year’s corresponding period in terms of value and weight.

