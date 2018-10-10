Trump administration studies waiving Iranian oil sanctions

The latest concessions come amid a widening battle in the Trump administration over the severity of new sanctions set to be imposed on Iran early next month.

While top officials in the Trump administration, including US President Trump himself, have vowed to crack down on global business dealings with Iran, some officials have been working to lessen the severity of these sanctions through waivers and other concessions.

Trump administration officials told the Free Beacon in June they are "not granting waivers" to some countries importing Iranian oil, but walked that statement back late Monday when a US official disclosed it is now actively working to grant "individual countries" waivers from the new oil sanctions.

This new stance comes amid statements about the administration's willingness to grant other concessions, such as preserving Iran's access to international financial markets, as the Free Beacon first reported on Monday.

A US government official confirmed late Monday the administration is engaged in a process to selectively grant waivers to certain countries still importing Iranian oil.

The United States on Tuesday granted BP and Serica Energy a new license to run a North Sea gas field partly owned by Iran.

The waiver extension will allow Serica to complete the acquisition of BP’s stake in the Rhum, Bruce and Keith fields, as well as buying Total’s stakes in Bruce and Keith, Serica said in a statement.

MR/PR