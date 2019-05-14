Iran, Czech Republic joint economic commission holds opening session Tue.

Speaking in the opening ceremony of the Iran-Czech Republic joint economic commission, deputy economic minister of Iran Ali Mohammad Mousavi stressed the need for promoting the level of bilateral economic relations, the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries' private sectors in the fields of industry and services.

Saying that the join economic commission will have a positive effect on expanding bilateral relations between the two countries of Iran and Czech Republic, Mousavi added that Iran-Czech Republic joint economic commission will discuss issues such as banking co-operation, investment, industry, mining and trade and healthcare in their meetings.

The opening ceremony of the Iran-Czech Republic joint economic commission was also attended by the deputy industry minister of Czech Republic in Tehran on Tuesday.

