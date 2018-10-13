Iran, Pakistan to broaden trade-economic coop.

In this regard, Mohammad-Baqer Beygi Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Peshawar met and held talks with Shah Farman Khan, Ruler of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with the aim of expanding and enhancing trade-economic ties between the two countries.

For his part, Beygi congratulated the triumph of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in reformation of the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and his appointment as the ruler of the province in Pakistan.

Considering the high potentials and capacities between Iran and Pakistan as two neighboring countries with common culture, he expressed hope that relationship between the two countries will be promoted more than before, he maintained.

Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to participate in launching projects in this province including constructing road, installing hydroelectricity power plants, constructing dam and also urban projects as well as constructing residential units, he said, adding, “moreover, Iran is pursuing to remove banking hurdles between the two countries.”

Shah Farman Khan Ruler of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the next speaker who placed special emphasis on the necessity of supporting trade and business opportunities due to the current potentials and capacities between the two states.”

Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan enjoy joint religious and cultural commonalities, he said, adding, “these commonalities have paved suitable ground for developing and promoting bilateral relationship in various fields.”

He called for the cooperation of Iran and Pakistan as well as Islamic countries to establish unity and amity as well as to prevent divisions and sectarianism among Muslims.

