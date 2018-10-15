Italy eyes boosting coop. with Iran

Although there are problems ahead of joint cooperation between Iran and Italy, Italian industrial and production units are vehemently seeking to broaden their trade and business cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the ambassador maintained.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of the newly-built building of Iran-Italy Joint Chamber of Commerce, held in the presence of Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholamhossein Shafe’ei, he said, “all European countries are vehemently waiting to see what will happen to the future of Iran and Europe economic ties after Nov. 4.”

However, Italy’s commercial envoys and Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has tried to explore avenues for broadening trade and business cooperation, he observed.

Turning to Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), he said, “in this regard, it is necessary that suitable ways should be paved for enhancing and boosting level of business cooperation with Iranian SMEs.”

Italian government will back Iranian companies in all fields, he said, adding, “Italy is staunch supporter of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran's official nuclear title, the issue of which was stressed by Iranian President Rouhani and Italian prime minister on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).”

