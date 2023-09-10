Iran parataekwondo win Asia championship crown

Iranian representatives bagged a total of 12 in both men and women divisions.

Iranian sportswomen snatched four gold and two silver medals at the event to rank first. Uzbekistan became the runner-up while Kazakhstan ranked third.

To win the first title, Iran's men's team bagged two gold, three silver and one bronze medals.

Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei finished second and third at the sporting event.

The 8th edition of the Asian Parakwondo Championship was held in Beirut, Lebanon.

