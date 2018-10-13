Larijani congratulates Iranian athletes for making history at 2018 Asian Para Games

Iranian athletes made history by gaining a total of 51 gold medals, winning 3rd place at 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia, which wrapped up on October 13.

In a message on Saturday, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani commended the efforts of the Iranian caravan at the international tournament, and praised all participating athletes and medalists who brought back home such an invaluable victory.

He further voiced hope to see the victory and success of the Iranian youth in every aspect at the international arena.

