22 October 2018 - 11:07

Vietnam to import Iranian agricultural products

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Chairman of the Iranian Agriculture Ministry's Department for International Affairs said the country is set to offer its agricultural products in the Vietnamese market.

Houman Fathi said Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has officially approved Iran’s request on exporting plant-based agricultural products to the Southeastern Asian country.

Noting that the Vietnamese law imposes strict requirements on the imports of agricultural products and only 45 countries are currently active in the country’s agricultural market, Fathi said Iran has gained all the food safety qualifications set by the Vietnamese government.

The official added that the ministry has submitted a request on exports of animal-based agricultural products to Vietnam, which currently awaits the approval of their respective government.

Iranian farmers produce over 120 million tons of agricultural, garden, animal, poultry and aquatic products per year, a portion of which is offered in the markets abroad.

