Russia, IAEA confer on JCPOA

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the two officials have conferred on different IAEA-related topics, including the latest status of Iran’s nuclear deal.

No further details of the meeting have been announced.

Back in May, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal known as JCPOA, vowing to impose severe sanctions against the Iranian nation. Other signatories of the deal have encouraged Iran to remain committed to the agreement, promising that they will find a way around US sanctions. Accordingly, they are going to establish a ‘special purpose vehicle’ to facilitate payments related to Iran’s exports.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly reaffirmed Iran’s compliance with JCPOA. Amano’s latest report on Iran's full compliance was delivered in mid-September.

